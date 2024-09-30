After European banks “robbed” Ivanishvili: Tbilisi mayor says he closed his foreign accounts

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said he no longer trusts European banks after they robbed Bidzina Ivanishvili and closed his foreign accounts, UNN reports citing Novosti Georgia.

"Don't worry about me, I'm not nervous, why are you nervous?" - Kaladze told reporters.

He also said that he did not know whether he was subject to US sanctions.

According to the declaration published earlier this year, Kaladze has accounts only in Georgian banks. This means that he withdrew funds from foreign banks last year.

Last year's declaration (with data for 2022) indicated an account with the Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, where funds in the amount of $4.2 million were deposited. A year earlier, Kaladze had an account with the Swiss bank Julius Baer, which held 3.7 million euros and 765 thousand dollars.

