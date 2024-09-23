ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107925 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112059 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181573 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145086 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147612 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179247 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 72132 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 45689 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 33786 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 62845 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 33860 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189473 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206434 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195139 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145816 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145414 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149828 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141001 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157649 views
Kobakhidze claims “conspiracy” against Georgia in New York

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29582 views

Irakli Kobakhidze said that there was an attempt to punish the Georgian people for supporting the Georgian Dream. He accused Western countries of blackmail and sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, calling it pressure on Georgia's national interests.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze again spoke to journalists in New York about an international conspiracy against Georgia, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Gruzii.

"The patrons of the radical opposition want to punish the Georgian people for one reason: the Georgian people firmly support the Georgian Dream and reject the radical opposition, the collective National Movement," Kobakhidze said.

Some EU countries support sanctions against Georgia because of the law on" foreign agents " - mass media22.05.24, 11:00 • 20801 view

According to the prime minister, they are trying to punish the Georgian people through Bidzina Ivanishvili by imposing sanctions against him.

The Constitutional Court of Georgia Starts Considering Lawsuits Against the Law on Foreign Agents: Details29.08.24, 21:23 • 21942 views

"You know that he is already under de facto sanctions, he has $2 billion frozen in Europe. But now the blackmail continues in a different form, you hear threats to impose formal sanctions. By no means. In no case will these people achieve their goal. We all know what their goal is - they want to force Bidzina Ivanishvili to take a step that is contrary to Georgia's national interests. This blackmail will not succeed," Kobakhidze said.

EU may cancel visa-free regime for Georgia due to authoritarianism20.09.24, 02:08 • 19364 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

