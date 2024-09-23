Kobakhidze claims “conspiracy” against Georgia in New York

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze again spoke to journalists in New York about an international conspiracy against Georgia, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Gruzii.

"The patrons of the radical opposition want to punish the Georgian people for one reason: the Georgian people firmly support the Georgian Dream and reject the radical opposition, the collective National Movement," Kobakhidze said.

According to the prime minister, they are trying to punish the Georgian people through Bidzina Ivanishvili by imposing sanctions against him.

"You know that he is already under de facto sanctions, he has $2 billion frozen in Europe. But now the blackmail continues in a different form, you hear threats to impose formal sanctions. By no means. In no case will these people achieve their goal. We all know what their goal is - they want to force Bidzina Ivanishvili to take a step that is contrary to Georgia's national interests. This blackmail will not succeed," Kobakhidze said.

