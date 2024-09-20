EU may cancel visa-free regime for Georgia due to authoritarianism

The EU is considering canceling the visa-free regime for Georgia because of authoritarianism. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

The European Union may terminate agreements that allow Georgian citizens to travel without a visa due to a serious deterioration in relations with Tbilisi, which were previously considered promising.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said that “all options are on the table” if the ruling party continues its authoritarian policies. Among the possible measures is the temporary suspension of visa liberalization.

Under the agreement signed in 2017, Georgians can stay in the EU for up to six months a year without a visa, which has greatly simplified travel for many.

Earlier this week, the United States imposed sanctions on key politicians for passing laws that threaten civil liberties.

