russia believes it is possible to "reconcile" Georgia with the neighboring unrecognized "republics" of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The head of russian diplomats, sergei lavrov, said this during a press conference at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Lavrov said that an agreement to resolve Georgia's longstanding confrontation with the russian-backed separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is possible. At the same time, russia is open to a compromise that could lead to the withdrawal of its troops from Georgia.

According to lavrov, the current Georgian leadership is simply "honestly assessing the past" and allegedly wants "historical reconciliation." Instead, he noted that the format of this reconciliation should be chosen by the countries themselves.

According to Deutsche Welle, pro-kremlin Georgian Dream party leader Bidzina Ivanishvili promised that the Georgian authorities would "find the strength" to apologize for the 2008 war with South Ossetia. His words provoked protests in the country.

The Georgian government welcomed Lavrov's statement. Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of the Georgian Dream and Mayor of Tbilisi, said that after these statements, it was time to "take effective steps.

The Georgian opposition recognized the russian diplomat's words as a provocation and a disgrace to the ruling party.

lavrov, of course, confirms in his statement that he is working in concert with the Georgian Dream and Bidzina Ivanishvili. It is very shameful for the party that Lavrov approves of the Georgian authorities' desire to cooperate with the so-called independent states recognized by russia. There can be no greater shame for the Georgian authorities - said opposition MP Tamara Kordzaya.

