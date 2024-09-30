ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83483 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105503 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170203 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139594 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144112 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139399 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174014 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101501 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111304 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113418 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57989 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64381 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170196 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183603 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174013 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190251 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142621 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142579 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147240 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138630 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155469 views
Actual
russia is talking about the possibility of "reconciling" Georgia with unrecognized "republics"

russia is talking about the possibility of "reconciling" Georgia with unrecognized "republics"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14494 views

lavrov announced the possibility of resolving Georgia's conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Representatives of the Georgian government welcomed the statement, while the opposition called it a provocation and a disgrace to the ruling party.

russia believes it is possible to "reconcile" Georgia with the neighboring unrecognized "republics" of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The head of russian diplomats, sergei lavrov, said this during a press conference at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

Lavrov said that an agreement to resolve Georgia's longstanding confrontation with the russian-backed separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is possible. At the same time, russia is open to a compromise that could lead to the withdrawal of its troops from Georgia.

According to lavrov, the current Georgian leadership is simply "honestly assessing the past" and allegedly wants "historical reconciliation." Instead, he noted that the format of this reconciliation should be chosen by the countries themselves.

According to Deutsche Welle, pro-kremlin Georgian Dream party leader Bidzina Ivanishvili promised that the Georgian authorities would "find the strength" to apologize for the 2008 war with South Ossetia. His words provoked protests in the country.

The Georgian government welcomed Lavrov's statement. Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of the Georgian Dream and Mayor of Tbilisi, said that after these statements, it was time to "take effective steps.

The Georgian opposition recognized the russian diplomat's words as a provocation and a disgrace to the ruling party.

lavrov, of course, confirms in his statement that he is working in concert with the Georgian Dream and Bidzina Ivanishvili. It is very shameful for the party that Lavrov approves of the Georgian authorities' desire to cooperate with the so-called independent states recognized by russia. There can be no greater shame for the Georgian authorities

- said opposition MP Tamara Kordzaya.

Recall

The EU supports Georgia and condemns russia's occupation of its territories for 16 years. Borrell called for an end to human rights violations and emphasized support for Georgia's sovereignty.

EU may cancel visa-free regime for Georgia due to authoritarianism20.09.24, 02:08 • 19363 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising