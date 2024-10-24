“Georgian Dream threatens to ban the opposition if it wins the election
Kyiv • UNN
Bidzina Ivanishvili announced his intention to ban the activities of the opposition if he wins the parliamentary elections. He accused the opposition of “war crimes” and promised to bring them to justice.
During a rally on Freedom Square in Tbilisi, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishlivi announced his intention to effectively ban the activities of opposition political forces. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to the newspaper, Ivanishvili claims that if he wins the parliamentary elections and receives an absolute majority in the new convocation, the government “will make the opposition answer for the war crimes they committed against the population of Georgia to the fullest extent of the law.” Ivanishvili did not specify what “war crimes” he was referring to.
The publication also emphasizes that it is quite a rare occurrence for a pro-Russian politician and businessman to appear in public nowadays. His speech gathered a crowd of thousands in the center of the capital - however, according to numerous reports, the authorities resorted to bringing in “extras” from the regions.
Parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held this week, on October 26.
