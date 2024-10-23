Street dogs disappear in Tbilisi before rally of ruling Georgian Dream party
Kyiv • UNN
Before the ruling party's election rally in the center of Tbilisi, all street dogs were caught. Animal rights activists criticize the selectivity of such “care,” recalling the gassing of dogs during the spring protests.
In the capital of Georgia, before the rally of the ruling party in the city center, all street dogs disappeared, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
Details
According to media reports, the Animal Monitoring Agency confirmed that the dogs were caught and taken to a shelter. These actions were explained as "concern for animals that may be stressed by the large number of people.
Animal rights activists are surprised by this sudden outburst of concern and remind us of the dozens of dogs that were poisoned with tear gas during the dispersal of the rallies this spring. The street dogs accompanied all the rallies then, because the protesters did not chase them away, but rather fed them by bringing food from home. Together with the demonstrators, the dogs were subjected to crackdowns. Activists organized special groups that took the street dogs to a safe place and pumped them out.
At the time, the Animal Monitoring Agency did not respond to the situation.
There was no evacuation of street dogs even a few days ago before the opposition's election rally.
"If you are so worried about animals and their stress, why not take care of them on October 20? Or where were you during the launch of tear gas?" writes Mariam Tsertsvadze, founder of the Project for Animals, on FB.
Add
Tbilisi's Svoboda Square is preparing for a large election rally of the Georgian Dream.
The city center is closed to traffic at midnight. Bus stops have been organized on the surrounding streets to bring rally participants from the regions.
The Georgian Dream said it expected "hundreds of thousands" to attend the rally.
The official part will begin at 19:00. Before that, a motorcycle procession with Georgian Dream flags will be organized through the streets of Tbilisi.
Recall
On October 26, parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia.