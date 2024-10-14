Georgian President promises to repeal pro-Russian laws if opposition wins - media
Kyiv • UNN
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili calls for active participation in the October 26 elections. She promises to withdraw anti-European laws and hold talks on EU accession if pro-European forces win.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has promised to withdraw all pro-Russian laws if the opposition wins the election, UNN reports with reference to BILD.
"These elections will decide whether it is Europe or darkness, a return to the Russian-Soviet past," Zurabishvili said of the October 26 parliamentary elections.
According to her, the ruling Georgian Dream party and its founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, no longer aspire to Europe, and restrict freedom of speech and opposition: "He (Ivanishvili) has harmed the country, weakened it and isolated it. The joy of the EU candidate status has been destroyed by pushing through an unnecessary law.
Zurabishvili criticized the recently adopted laws on "foreign agents" and the ban on "LGBT propaganda." "The loyal and hospitable Georgian people should not be confused with the government. Tourists are always welcome in our country, they are safe," the president said to LGBTQ people.
"All is not lost," Zurabishvili said, "I ask young people, as well as Georgians in remote parts of the country, to actively participate in the elections. So that we can position Georgia as a European country and prevent further migration of young people.
Zurabishvili calls for the formation of an expert government for a period of 1 year to return Georgia to the European course. "If the pro-European forces prevail, I will withdraw all anti-European laws and negotiate Georgia's accession to the EU," she promised.
