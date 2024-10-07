ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Georgian Dream restarts impeachment proceedings against President Zurabishvili

“Georgian Dream restarts impeachment proceedings against President Zurabishvili

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12522 views

Georgia's ruling party initiates a new process to impeach the president over her foreign visits without the government's consent. The speaker of the parliament said that this is symbolic, so that Zurabishvili will go down in history as a “suspended president.

Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream is restarting the impeachment procedure against President Salome Zurabishvili. It is allegedly because of her foreign trips without government approval. This was reported by NewsGeorgia, UNN.

Details

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili says that Georgian Dream plans to file another lawsuit with the Constitutional Court.

According to him, the lawsuit to the Constitutional Court will be filed before the elections, and the issue will be put to a vote in parliament at one of the first sessions after the elections. The publication notes that if the parliament does find the votes to impeach him, Salome Zurabishvili's term of office will be reduced by about a month.

According to Papuashvili, this step is more symbolic, so that "the violator of the Constitution, Salome Zurabishvili, will go down in history not just as a former president, but as a 'suspended president.

EU refuses to hold high-level meetings with Georgian officials04.10.24, 15:22 • 12237 views

Having received a guarantee of immunity from the radical opposition for violating the Constitution, Salome Zurabishvili continued to grossly violate the Constitution of Georgia. In particular, after the impeachment procedure was completed, she made several foreign visits without the consent of the Georgian government, including a visit to France, Germany, Poland and Belgium last week

- said Papuashvili.

He also noted that the actions of foreign leaders who host Salome Zurabishvili in their residences, knowing about her unconstitutional actions, are "a deliberate manifestation of disrespect for the Georgian people and their constitutional system, a violation of the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the country and contrary to European values.

Addendum

Previously, the Georgian Dream tried to impeach Zurabishvili last October for touring in support of European integration without government permission. But then the ruling party lacked a few votes in parliament.  

This time, the party is convinced that it will win a constitutional majority in the October 26 election and will have enough votes to impeach him.

Recall

Georgian opposition TV channels Formula, Mtavari and TV Pirveli refused to air scandalous election videos of the ruling Georgian Dream party featuring Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia, and now face heavy fines. 

News of the World
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
franceFrance
belgiumBelgium
germanyGermany
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
polandPoland

