EU refuses to hold high-level meetings with Georgian officials

The EU has temporarily suspended high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian government in response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling party. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN.

Details

EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky explained that back in June , there was an internal discussion with EU member states on what should be the approach to the Georgian authorities, which they believe are unfriendly to the European Union.

We discussed how we should approach the anti-Western and anti-European narrative, propaganda and conspiracy theories, and decided not to have any high-level contacts with the current government of Georgia - The diplomat explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that the EU is ready to work with the government "ready to join the EU.

EU criticizes Georgia for passing laws on “LGBT propaganda”

If Georgia becomes a one-party state, a country where political opposition is banned, where civil society is forced to go abroad to work, if basic human rights are not protected, not to mention minority rights, Georgia will not be able to become a member of the European Union - not today, not tomorrow, not the day after tomorrow... If this government is interested in the process of Georgia's accession to the European Union, we are ready to work with any government democratically elected by the Georgian people - The European Ambassador emphasized.

He emphasized that the EU is based on certain values that are "not subject to negotiation.

These values are reflected in the agreements: freedom, democracy, the rule of law, minority rights, and we sincerely hope that in the October 26 elections the Georgian people will elect a new government that will be faithful to these values - Gerchinsky said.

Recall

In October , the head of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, signed a package of laws on "family values and protection of minors" that restrict the rights of LGBT people in the country.