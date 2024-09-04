EU criticizes Georgia for passing laws on “LGBT propaganda”

The European Union regrets Georgia's adoption of a legislative package on “family values” and “protection of minors.” Brussels calls on the country to return to the path of European integration. This is stated in a statement by European Commission spokesman Peter Stano, UNN reports.

Details

The European Union regrets that legislation with important implications for European integration was adopted without proper public consultation and a thorough analysis of its compliance with European and international standards - said the EU official.

Brussels emphasizes that this package undermines the fundamental rights of the Georgian people, which threatens to further stigmatize and discriminate against a part of the population.

At the same time, the European Union emphasizes that the process of joining the community, which Georgia formally seeks as a candidate country, is based on ensuring and respecting human rights.

In this regard, the EU called on the Georgian authorities to return to the path of European integration and fully review this legislative package

Recall

On Wednesday, September 4, the Georgian parliamentary majority passed in the second reading a package of laws against “LGBT propaganda”. The laws prohibit same-sex marriage, adoption of children by LGBT couples, and restrict information about LGBT people in schools and the media.