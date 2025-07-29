Ozzy Osbourne to be buried in his native Birmingham on July 30 29 July 2025

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10413 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 41098 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 18462 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 37426 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 115760 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 55658 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 67245 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182409 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86142 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 168403 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
46%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN08:39 AM • 54888 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 51682 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 17682 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 27900 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 16707 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 17519 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 41098 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 115760 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182409 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 145673 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 107930 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 161121 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 97048 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 94495 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 88234 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

Ozzy Osbourne to be buried in his native Birmingham on July 30 29 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last week, will be buried on July 30 in his native Birmingham. The funeral procession will pass along Broad Street, and a live broadcast will be available for fans who cannot attend.

Ozzy Osbourne to be buried in his native Birmingham on July 30

Heavy metal star, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last week, will be buried on Wednesday, July 30, in his native Birmingham. This was reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

Ozzy Osbourne fans will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the heavy metal legend when the funeral procession passes through his hometown of Birmingham. On Wednesday (July 30), Osbourne's body will be returned to Birmingham for a procession that will travel down Broad Street, starting at 1:00 PM. After passing down Broad Street, the procession will stop at the Black Sabbath bench and bridge.

- the publication writes.

The cortege will be accompanied by a live performance by the Bostin’ Brass band. Several roads in Birmingham will be closed, including Broad Street, starting at 7 AM.

Birmingham City Council said it had worked "at a rapid pace" to coordinate the event with Osbourne's family, who funded all associated costs.

Ozzy was not just a musical legend - he was a son of Birmingham. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We are proud to be able to host him here, with his loving family, in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they generously offered to pay for this so that the city could give him a proper farewell.

- said the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal.

For fans who cannot come to Birmingham to see Osbourne's funeral procession, a live stream will be available from the Black Sabbath bench location.

Fans wishing to pay their respects will also be able to visit the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, where a book of condolences has been opened, as well as the exhibition "Ozzy Osbourne - Working Class Hero," which was opened by Osbourne's wife and manager.

Recall

On July 22, it became known that heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne died a few weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and holding a grand farewell concert for fans.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldEvents
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9