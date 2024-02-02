Poured paint on an icon of Stalin: activist arrested for 5 days in Georgia

In Georgia, civil activist Nata Peradze, who poured paint on the icon of Matrona Moskovskaya with the image of Stalin, will be arrested for five days, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"The Tbilisi City Court sentenced civil activist Nata Peradze to five days in jail for throwing paint on the icon of Matrona of Moscow depicting Stalin in the Sameba church. The icon was not damaged because it was behind glass, but the action itself is classified as "disorderly conduct," the report says.

According to media reports, the appearance of Stalin's image in the main church of Tbilisi caused a heated debate. It turned out that the icon was presented to the church by the leaders of the Patriot Alliance.

The patriarchate considered the spraying of the icon as unacceptable, but decided to remove the image of Stalin, citing the "non-canonical" nature of his meeting with Matrona of Moscow. To do this, the author of the icon was invited to Samba to replace one of the stamps.

According to preliminary data, the image of Stalin will be replaced with a woman who has been cured of cancer.