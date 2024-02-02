ukenru
Poured paint on an icon of Stalin: activist arrested for 5 days in Georgia

Poured paint on an icon of Stalin: activist arrested for 5 days in Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22506 views

Civil society activist Nata Peradze was sentenced to 5 days in jail for throwing paint on an icon in Tbilisi's Sameba Church depicting a meeting between Stalin and Matrona of Moscow, although the icon was behind glass and was not damaged; the image of Stalin will now be removed and replaced.

In Georgia, civil activist Nata Peradze, who poured paint on the icon of Matrona Moskovskaya with the image of Stalin, will be arrested for five days, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"The Tbilisi City Court sentenced civil activist Nata Peradze to five days in jail for throwing paint on the icon of Matrona of Moscow depicting Stalin in the Sameba church. The icon was not damaged because it was behind glass, but the action itself is classified as "disorderly conduct," the report says.

Add

According to media reports, the appearance of Stalin's image in the main church of Tbilisi caused a heated debate. It turned out that the icon was presented to the church by the leaders of the Patriot Alliance.

The patriarchate considered the spraying of the icon as unacceptable, but decided to remove the image of Stalin, citing the "non-canonical" nature of his meeting with Matrona of Moscow. To do this, the author of the icon was invited to Samba to replace one of the stamps.

According to preliminary data, the image of Stalin will be replaced with a woman who has been cured of cancer.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPoliticsCulture
bidzina-ivanishviliBidzina Ivanishvili
tbilisiTbilisi
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

