Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili believes that the costs of former President Mikheil Saakashvili's 3.5-year stay in a civilian clinic should be reimbursed by "bureaucrats from Brussels," whose efforts led to the politician's transfer from prison for treatment, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia."

I'm interested in one question – we need to find out how much his stay in the hospital cost? I'm interested in that amount. Then we need to ask those bureaucrats in Brussels who should reimburse these expenses to the Georgian people. I wonder how much their hysteria and false narratives cost the Georgian people. – Papuashvili told reporters.

Saakashvili's party stated that the Georgian authorities want to use their leader as a bargaining chip for sanctions with the US

According to him, "Eurobureaucrats," along with the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, "lied about Saakashvili's torture in prison," pursuing their own goals. Now Papuashvili demands an apology from them.

Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to include him in the list of civilian prisoners

Today you applaud President Zelenskyy, but it was he who brought Saakashvili to destabilize the country. That's who your Zelenskyy is... A full-scale war is going on, and they tried to destabilize the situation from here so that Georgia would find itself in an escalation with Russia, the end of which would be war. – he said.

Recall

Since May 12, 2022, Saakashvili has been in the Tbilisi civilian clinic "Vivamed." He was transferred there due to serious health problems shortly after a prolonged protest hunger strike. This week, the Georgian Ministry of Justice announced the former president's discharge and his return to prison. It was noted that the politician's health condition is satisfactory and inpatient treatment is no longer needed.

Does not require inpatient treatment: Saakashvili transferred from clinic to prison

Saakashvili has been imprisoned since 2021 for official crimes, which he dismisses as politically motivated. According to the sentences, Saakashvili is to remain behind bars until 2034. However, even while in prison, criminal cases against him are multiplying. This month, Saakashvili and several other opposition figures were accused in a "sabotage" case.