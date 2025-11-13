Saakashvili's party stated that the Georgian authorities want to use their leader as a bargaining chip for sanctions with the US

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
04:42 PM • 3320 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 24985 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 19878 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 20931 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 49913 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 34342 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 36156 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37083 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33011 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28224 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 39531 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideoNovember 13, 09:06 AM • 30336 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 23793 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 41710 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhoto12:51 PM • 10351 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 25015 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 49941 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 42014 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 39837 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 99575 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belgium
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 52282 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 52461 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 42477 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 80934 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 80573 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Spotify
Sukhoi Su-30

Saakashvili's party stated that the Georgian authorities want to use their leader as a bargaining chip for sanctions with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

The decision to return Mikheil Saakashvili to prison from the clinic is intended to influence the US, which has imposed sanctions against billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. The head of Saakashvili's party considers this a desperate attempt by Ivanishvili to attract the attention of the West.

Saakashvili's party stated that the Georgian authorities want to use their leader as a bargaining chip for sanctions with the US

The decision to return Georgia's third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, to prison from the clinic is intended to influence the United States, which has imposed sanctions against the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili. This was stated by Tina Bokuchava, head of Saakashvili's United National Movement party, at a briefing, as reported by UNN with reference to "News of Georgia".

This is Ivanishvili's desperate attempt to attract the attention of the West, and in particular, the United States. Remember, in the US Congress, Bidzina Ivanishvili was discussed as an incapable, incompetent dictator. And now, by consolidating the dictatorship, Ivanishvili is trying to prove to the West that a dictatorship has been established in Georgia, that he himself has become a dictator, and as a dictator, he is still able to negotiate with the West and the US.

- Bokuchava stated.

In her opinion, Ivanishvili wishes to choose "the same negotiating position with the West" as Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka, who used his own political prisoners to bargain with the Donald Trump administration over sanctions.

At the same time, Bokuchava reminded that "even 13 years after the peaceful transfer of power," Saakashvili remains "Ivanishvili's main rival and political enemy," as well as "Vladimir Putin's number one enemy."

Our response to these desperate steps, to the consolidation of dictatorship, must be struggle, even greater resilience, unity, and deeper consolidation – a struggle for our country, for the victory of the country, for the truth that is on our side, for the peace that our country and our families need, for liberation, for the return of this country to the path of Euro-Atlantic integration.

– she said.

Recall

Saakashvili had been in the clinic since May 12, 2022. Yesterday, the Ministry of Justice of Georgia announced that he had been transferred to Rustavi prison, as his health condition was satisfactory and inpatient treatment was no longer needed. Minister of Health Mykhailo Sarjveladze called Saakashvili's return a "logical and correct decision": "A person who has no health problems and has a prison sentence, yes, should be in prison, like all other prisoners."

Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to include him in the list of civilian prisoners13.11.25, 16:53 • 1212 views

The ex-president's mother, Giuli Alasania, claims that Saakashvili last underwent a medical examination more than a month ago. He did not undergo any tests immediately before his discharge.

Saakashvili's return to prison occurred shortly after criminal proceedings were initiated against him and several other oppositionists for sabotage and calls to overthrow the government. At the same time, the ruling Georgian Dream party filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court, demanding the banning of the "National Movement" and two other opposition parties.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Georgian Dream
Bidzina Ivanishvili
Donald Trump
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili