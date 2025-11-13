Saakashvili's party stated that the Georgian authorities want to use their leader as a bargaining chip for sanctions with the US

The decision to return Georgia's third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, to prison from the clinic is intended to influence the United States, which has imposed sanctions against the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili. This was stated by Tina Bokuchava, head of Saakashvili's United National Movement party, at a briefing, as reported by UNN with reference to "News of Georgia".

This is Ivanishvili's desperate attempt to attract the attention of the West, and in particular, the United States. Remember, in the US Congress, Bidzina Ivanishvili was discussed as an incapable, incompetent dictator. And now, by consolidating the dictatorship, Ivanishvili is trying to prove to the West that a dictatorship has been established in Georgia, that he himself has become a dictator, and as a dictator, he is still able to negotiate with the West and the US. - Bokuchava stated.

In her opinion, Ivanishvili wishes to choose "the same negotiating position with the West" as Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka, who used his own political prisoners to bargain with the Donald Trump administration over sanctions.

At the same time, Bokuchava reminded that "even 13 years after the peaceful transfer of power," Saakashvili remains "Ivanishvili's main rival and political enemy," as well as "Vladimir Putin's number one enemy."

Our response to these desperate steps, to the consolidation of dictatorship, must be struggle, even greater resilience, unity, and deeper consolidation – a struggle for our country, for the victory of the country, for the truth that is on our side, for the peace that our country and our families need, for liberation, for the return of this country to the path of Euro-Atlantic integration. – she said.

Recall

Saakashvili had been in the clinic since May 12, 2022. Yesterday, the Ministry of Justice of Georgia announced that he had been transferred to Rustavi prison, as his health condition was satisfactory and inpatient treatment was no longer needed. Minister of Health Mykhailo Sarjveladze called Saakashvili's return a "logical and correct decision": "A person who has no health problems and has a prison sentence, yes, should be in prison, like all other prisoners."

The ex-president's mother, Giuli Alasania, claims that Saakashvili last underwent a medical examination more than a month ago. He did not undergo any tests immediately before his discharge.

Saakashvili's return to prison occurred shortly after criminal proceedings were initiated against him and several other oppositionists for sabotage and calls to overthrow the government. At the same time, the ruling Georgian Dream party filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court, demanding the banning of the "National Movement" and two other opposition parties.