Does not require inpatient treatment: Saakashvili transferred from clinic to prison

Georgia's third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, has been transferred back from the Vivamed clinic to Prison No. 12. This was reported by the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia, according to UNN.

"Since the health condition of convicted Mikheil Saakashvili is satisfactory and he no longer requires inpatient treatment, he has been discharged from the civilian sector clinic and returned to penitentiary institution N12, where he will continue to serve his sentence on general grounds," the statement reads.

According to "News Georgia", Saakashvili had been in the clinic, which serves Georgia's penitentiary system, for three and a half years, since May 12, 2022.

This spring, his total prison term was extended to 12.6 years. Saakashvili, according to previously handed down sentences, is to remain in custody until April 1, 2034.

But the prosecutor's office recently announced the start of a new case. Saakashvili is accused of calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order or government.

Georgia has launched a new criminal prosecution against Saakashvili and a number of opposition figures: what are they accused of?