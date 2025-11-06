Georgia has launched a new criminal prosecution against Saakashvili and a number of opposition figures: what are they accused of?

The Georgian authorities have launched a new criminal prosecution against the country's former president Mikheil Saakashvili, as well as a group of other opposition politicians. This is reported by "Echo of the Caucasus" (a project of "Radio Liberty" - ed.), transmits UNN.

Details

This refers to Giorgi Vashadze, Nika Gvaramia, Nika Melia, Zurab Japaridze, Elene Khoshtaria, as well as the recently pardoned Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze.

As noted by Georgian Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze, the case was initiated jointly by the Prosecutor's Office, the State Security Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia on the facts of "crimes against the state - sabotage, aiding hostile activities of a foreign state, financing actions aimed against the constitutional order and national security, as well as on charges of calls for violent change of the constitutional order and overthrow of power."

According to the investigation, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, using his social media pages and video messages, publicly called on his supporters to "fight and aggressive resistance," as well as to seize government buildings and "overthrow the regime."

Georgian law enforcement officers claim that the financing of the protesters was allegedly carried out with the participation of a number of non-governmental organizations and specially created funds that received money from international donors.

Recall

Recently, the European Commission published reports on political developments in 10 EU candidate countries – they sharply criticize the situation in Georgia. These reports point to a significant rollback of democracy in Georgia due to repressive measures against civil society, media, and the opposition.