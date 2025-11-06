Georgia has launched a new criminal prosecution against Saakashvili and a number of opposition figures: what are they accused of?

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9562 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 13984 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 14965 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 15896 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38230 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 32151 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 35864 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49394 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38598 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32384 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20322 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences09:24 AM • 13000 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds09:36 AM • 11238 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20373 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18016 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9546 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 10375 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18161 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20523 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38222 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20435 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 23661 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 25621 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 42240 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 46423 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mushrooms
The New York Times

Georgia has launched a new criminal prosecution against Saakashvili and a number of opposition figures: what are they accused of?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

The Georgian authorities have initiated new criminal cases against former President Mikheil Saakashvili and other opposition politicians. They are accused of sabotage, aiding hostile activities, and calling for the overthrow of the government.

Georgia has launched a new criminal prosecution against Saakashvili and a number of opposition figures: what are they accused of?

The Georgian authorities have launched a new criminal prosecution against the country's former president Mikheil Saakashvili, as well as a group of other opposition politicians. This is reported by "Echo of the Caucasus" (a project of "Radio Liberty" - ed.), transmits UNN.

Details

This refers to Giorgi Vashadze, Nika Gvaramia, Nika Melia, Zurab Japaridze, Elene Khoshtaria, as well as the recently pardoned Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze.

As noted by Georgian Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze, the case was initiated jointly by the Prosecutor's Office, the State Security Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia on the facts of "crimes against the state - sabotage, aiding hostile activities of a foreign state, financing actions aimed against the constitutional order and national security, as well as on charges of calls for violent change of the constitutional order and overthrow of power."

According to the investigation, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, using his social media pages and video messages, publicly called on his supporters to "fight and aggressive resistance," as well as to seize government buildings and "overthrow the regime."

Georgian law enforcement officers claim that the financing of the protesters was allegedly carried out with the participation of a number of non-governmental organizations and specially created funds that received money from international donors.

Recall

Recently, the European Commission published reports on political developments in 10 EU candidate countries – they sharply criticize the situation in Georgia. These reports point to a significant rollback of democracy in Georgia due to repressive measures against civil society, media, and the opposition.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Rallies in Ukraine
Radio Liberty
European Commission
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili