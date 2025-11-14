German Ambassador spotted again at Tbilisi protest after returning from consultations - media

German Ambassador Peter Fischer, who recently returned to Georgia after being recalled to Berlin, appeared at an anti-government rally in Tbilisi on Thursday and personally expressed solidarity with the demonstrators. This was reported by rally participant Mamuka Tsutskiridze, according to UNN, citing "News Georgia."

German Ambassador, Mr. Peter Fischer, once again showed solidarity! 'Of course, I expressed my immense gratitude to Georgia for its friendship and support. We will never forget this moment! — the activist wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo with the ambassador.

The event caused outrage among representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili accused Fischer of "mocking" Georgian society, adding that he was awaiting a reaction from Berlin.

Now the German Foreign Ministry must finally decide what they want. After returning from consultations, we hoped that the German ambassador had familiarized himself with the importance of the Vienna Convention, reread the relevant articles, and would be more restrained afterward. But only a few days have passed, and he is already making fun of the entire society — Papuashvili stated.

Fischer has repeatedly openly criticized the Georgian authorities for backsliding on democracy, and has also expressed support for activists and participants in protest actions in Tbilisi. The Georgian authorities regarded this as interference in internal affairs.

On September 24, Fischer was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, accused of "attempts to encourage a radical agenda" and "unjustified attacks on the government."

Official Berlin called the ambassador's summons "unfounded," expressing protest to the Georgian chargé d'affaires in Berlin.

On October 19, the German Foreign Ministry announced the recall of Fischer for consultations amid what Berlin called a "smear campaign" against the diplomat. The diplomat returned to Tbilisi on November 8. Berlin stated that he would "continue his active work with the full support" of the federal government.