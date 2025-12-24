Food prices rise in Georgia: PM Kobakhidze promises to investigate and punish the "guilty"

$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21431 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 20423 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 10026 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 11039 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed11:40 AM • 6738 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail01:13 PM • 6182 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 5802 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 11057 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 13936 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21432 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 3636 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 20712 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 9458 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 34677 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31385 views
Fox News

Food prices rise in Georgia: PM Kobakhidze promises to investigate and punish the "guilty"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has noted a significant increase in food prices in the country, exceeding European levels. He promised to address the high markups by distributors and networks, calling on law enforcement agencies to investigate possible cartel conspiracies.

Food prices rise in Georgia: PM Kobakhidze promises to investigate and punish the "guilty"

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze drew attention to rising food prices and recorded a video address to the people, promising to "sort it out" and punish those responsible, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"The difference between Georgian and European prices is indeed quite large," Kobakhidze admitted.

He said that the government conducted a study: they compared prices for key products in Georgia and European countries, and came to sad conclusions.

"If we compare prices in chain stores of the same international brand in Georgia and France, a certain brand of oil in Georgia is 34% more expensive, pasta - 97%, rice - 180%, butter - 30%, cheese - 42%, and chocolate - 42%. The difference in prices is due to high markups of distribution companies and stores, which average 86% from the Georgian border to the counter," Kobakhidze said.

US calls for investigation into media reports of chemical weapons use against protesters in Georgia04.12.25, 15:52 • 2911 views

And the net profitability of individual retail chains in Georgia, according to the prime minister, is 7, 8, and even 14%, while in Europe it averages 2%.

Kobakhidze also drew attention to the "rapid expansion of retail chains" in Georgia amid high profitability. According to him, over the past 5 years, the number of chain stores in the country has doubled. As a result, today in Georgia there are 113 stores per 100,000 people, in Germany this figure is 45, and in Austria - 62. The costs associated with the expansion of networks directly affect product prices, Kobakhidze believes.

Georgia bans protesters' march in Tbilisi until New Year21.12.25, 09:59 • 3851 view

"I call on law enforcement agencies to conduct an in-depth study of the issue and determine whether there are signs of criminal offenses in the activities of specific individuals... The current practice raises suspicions that market participants could have acted in concert, on the basis of a cartel principle, which, naturally, requires additional analysis...", Kobakhidze said.

He proposed that parliament create a commission to study the issue. At the same time, the prime minister promised that the government would actively cooperate with distribution companies to reduce prices.

EU prepares to revoke visa-free travel for Georgia: diplomats to be sanctioned first19.12.25, 16:50 • 3311 views

The publication writes that earlier the National Statistics Service reported that in November, annual inflation in Georgia was 4.8% against a target of 3%. The largest impact on price growth was the food group, +10.3% year-on-year.

Rising prices came first among the problems cited by participants from Georgia in the latest Eurobarometer survey.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Brand
Irakli Kobakhidze
Austria
France
Germany
Georgia