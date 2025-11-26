In Georgia, opposition leader Melia was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for dousing a judge with water

The Tbilisi City Court sentenced Nika Melia, leader of the opposition "Coalition for Change," to 1 year and 6 months in prison, finding him guilty of insulting a judge, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia."

Details

Melia was charged under Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Georgia after he splashed water on Judge Irakli Shvangiradze during a May 30 hearing, claiming that the judge was acting on political orders.

Melia is currently serving an 8-month sentence for failing to appear at a meeting of a controversial parliamentary commission, which, at the initiative of the ruling "Georgian Dream," was investigating alleged crimes of the previous government. His prison term was supposed to expire in January.

Taking into account the principle of absorption, the time already served will be credited to the new sentence, and Melia will spend another 14 months in prison.

"This decision was expected. It seems the authorities have decided that Nika should remain in prison… We will try to appeal this decision in the appellate court," the oppositionist's lawyer said.

At the same time, Melia and seven other oppositionists are involved in a case concerning an attempt to overthrow the state government. Melia faces two to four years if found guilty under Part 1 of Article 318 (sabotage).

Melia was not present at today's hearing, but his supporters held a protest in the court yard and met the verdict with noise; one of them was detained.

