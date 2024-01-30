State Duma considers creating a system that will monitor children's activity on the Internet - rosmedia

The Russian Cabinet of Ministers is considering a proposal by the State Duma to create a unified Russian parental control system that will monitor children's online activity, RosSIA reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to rosmedia, the State Duma proposed to develop a system that would monitor children's online activity. It is noted that the Russian government is currently considering a proposal to create a unified Russian parental control system integrated into Russian services such as VKontakte, VK Play, Rutube, Zen, Yandex.Browser, Sputnik, Atom, etc.

According to the plan, each digital platform or browser will record data on the child's Internet activity and provide it to parents - The State Duma deputy said.

The collected information will be sent to the parents' personal account in the portal "state services".

In this way, parents will be able to detect "destructive influences to which their children are exposed" at an early stage. In addition, digital platforms will have the ability to automatically block every minor from accessing information that is "harmful to the health and development of children - the Russian media outlet added.

