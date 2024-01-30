State Duma considers creating a system that will monitor children's activity on the Internet - rosmedia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101242 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127806 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129246 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170787 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168936 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274902 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177721 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166990 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243763 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106083 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100981 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81373 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78008 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90356 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240393 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127783 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103437 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103606 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119923 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120347 views
State Duma considers creating a system that will monitor children's activity on the Internet - rosmedia

State Duma considers creating a system that will monitor children's activity on the Internet - rosmedia

 • 55014 views

The Russian government is considering a proposal to create a unified system for monitoring children's Internet activity. The system would be integrated into Russian online services and provide parents with data on how their children use the Internet.

The Russian Cabinet of Ministers is considering a proposal by the State Duma to create a unified Russian parental control system that will monitor children's online activity, RosSIA reports, UNN writes.

 Details

According to rosmedia, the State Duma proposed to develop a system that would monitor children's online activity. It is noted that the Russian government is currently considering a proposal to create a unified Russian parental control system integrated into Russian services such as VKontakte, VK Play, Rutube, Zen, Yandex.Browser, Sputnik, Atom, etc.

According to the plan, each digital platform or browser will record data on the child's Internet activity and provide it to parents

- The State Duma deputy said. 

The collected information will be sent to the parents' personal account in the portal "state services".

In this way, parents will be able to detect "destructive influences to which their children are exposed" at an early stage. In addition, digital platforms will have the ability to automatically block every minor from accessing information that is "harmful to the health and development of children

- the Russian media outlet added.

Recall

 The Russian State Duma has passed in the first reading a bill that wouldallow the confiscation of property from those who spread "false" information about the Russian armed forces. 

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldTechnologies
