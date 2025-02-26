“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online accessibility map with data on municipal and private facilities. The service provides information on barrier-free access, tactile and acoustic aids, and parking opportunities.

This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko in Telegram, UNN reports.

The map was presented at the first meeting of the Kyiv Barrier-Free Council.

The capital has been working on an accessibility system for years. One of the most successful examples is the network of Administrative Service Centers (ASCs), which has 25 barrier-free locations. Another network of barrier-free facilities is VcentriHUB. It consists of 5 centers (there will be 7 by the end of the year), where, in addition to physical barrier-free access, the principles of information and economic - the statement said.

So far, more than 1,200 objects have been added to the map, and it will be constantly updated.

