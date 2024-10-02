Russian Rutube app removed from Google Play

The Rutube application , which was the Russian equivalent of the YouTube video hosting service, has disappeared from the Google Play app store . This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Russians are actively complaining that the Rutube app is no longer available in the Google Play app store.

Representatives of the company confirmed that the app cannot be installed from Russia, but it is available in the US.

There was a funny mix-up in the Google Play store: instead of imposing harsh sanctions, the Rutube app became available only in the US! - said representatives of video hosting Rutube.

Addendum

Earlier, on August 10 , the Rutube app disappeared from the App Store, an iPhone app store. Rutube explained that the removal of the application was the result of sanctions imposed by the US company.

Recall

Since the beginning of August, users in Russia and in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia have noticed a slowdown in the operation of the YouTube video service. Before that, Russian authorities and MPs talked about blocking YouTube.