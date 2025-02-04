Chinese AI DeepSeek has passed the market test, but it is not known what is under the hood - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Chinese AI DeepSeek has been tested in the App Store and Google Play, but its security still needs to be technically analyzed. This was stated by Oleksandr Borniakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development, in an exclusive commentary to a journalist of UNN.

The security of China's new DeepSeek AI should be technically analyzed. In fact, it is an application that you install on your phone and you consent to it - Borniakov said.

According to him, no one knows what this chatbot has under the hood.

Taiwan bans all government agencies from using DeepSeek

DeepSeek was checked by those who released it on the App Store or Google Play, because there are certain security requirements, and without checking it would not have been allowed. It's hard to say that this AI has been "embedded" with spyware, but if it is, the app will be removed from the market - The Deputy Minister noted.

He emphasizes that companies such as the App Store and Google Play "don't usually play around with security issues.

It's definitely not a "blatant" spyware program, so there's probably no reason to worry about data loss - Borniakov added.

Recall

The Chinese startup DeepSeek is rapidly gaining popularity in the field of artificial intelligence, becoming the most popular free application in the US App Store.

After the launch of AI Assistant on January 10, 2025, it overtook ChatGPT in terms of downloads in the US, which signaled a signal to the global tech industry.

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Transformation commented on the new Chinese app DeepSeek, calling it an "evolution".