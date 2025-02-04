Chinese AI DeepSeek has passed the market test, but it is not known what is under the hood - Ministry of Digital Transformation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27097 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67672 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102895 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124307 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103558 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106843 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103409 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112831 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107279 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162964 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153041 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1131 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107279 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112831 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138686 views
Chinese AI DeepSeek has passed the market test, but it is not known what is under the hood - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119861 views

DeepSeek has been verified by the App Store and Google Play, but its security is still being analyzed. According to Borniakov, the app has been verified by marketplaces and is unlikely to contain spyware.

Chinese AI DeepSeek has been tested in the App Store and Google Play, but its security still needs to be technically analyzed. This was stated by Oleksandr Borniakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development, in an exclusive commentary to a journalist of UNN.

The security of China's new DeepSeek AI should be technically analyzed. In fact, it is an application that you install on your phone and you consent to it 

- Borniakov said.

According to him, no one knows what this chatbot has under the hood.

Taiwan bans all government agencies from using DeepSeek02.02.25, 01:34 • 29522 views

DeepSeek was checked by those who released it on the App Store or Google Play, because there are certain security requirements, and without checking it would not have been allowed. It's hard to say that this AI has been "embedded" with spyware, but if it is, the app will be removed from the market 

- The Deputy Minister noted. 

He emphasizes that companies such as the App Store and Google Play "don't usually play around with security issues.

It's definitely not a "blatant" spyware program, so there's probably no reason to worry about data loss 

- Borniakov added.

Recall 

The Chinese startup DeepSeek is rapidly gaining popularity in the field of artificial intelligence, becoming the most popular free application in the US App Store. 

After the launch of AI Assistant on January 10, 2025, it overtook ChatGPT in terms of downloads in the US, which signaled a signal to the global tech industry. 

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Transformation commented on the new Chinese app DeepSeek, calling it an "evolution".

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsTechnologies
chatgptChatGPT
google-playGoogle Play
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising