Actual
Taiwan bans all government agencies from using DeepSeek

Taiwan bans all government agencies from using DeepSeek

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29523 views

Taiwanese authorities have banned government agencies from using the technologies of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek due to security concerns. The decision is related to the risk of data leakage to the Chinese government.

Taiwan has banned all of its government agencies and critical infrastructure service providers from using the artificial intelligence technology of Chinese startup DeepSeek, citing security concerns. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, in January, DeepSeek released a new open-source artificial intelligence platform, causing international alarm with its competitiveness with the world's leading AI bots.

DeepSeek's model was developed and appears to be trained at a fraction of the cost of competitors' platforms, suggesting that advanced AI applications can be built without huge investments in hardware,

- Bloomberg reports.

The company's free app of the same name has also gained popularity around the world, topping mobile download charts in many countries.

But DeepSeek's growth is already facing obstacles as governments and businesses consider its potential cybersecurity implications and the possibility that data and other information collected by the Hangzhou-based company could be handed over to the Chinese government.

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Technology said that no official or confidential information should be used to query DeepSeek, given its Chinese origins.

This is a product that threatens national information security,

- the message says.

Recall

Experts compare the current AI investment downturn to the telecom crisis of 2000. The Chinese startup DeepSeek and the $600 billion drop in Nvidia's value point to possible risks of overinvestment.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina

