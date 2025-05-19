Putin Holds Phone Conversation with Trump: Details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is holding a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. This is reported by the Russian "mass media", reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that Putin is talking to Trump from the building of the Sirius educational complex. Other details are not yet provided.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are holding a telephone conversation to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

Also UNN reported that Donald Trump is tired of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and wants a ceasefire. He stated that he would hold talks with both Putin and Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the White House stated that Donald Trump did not set new deadlines for ending the war in Ukraine.