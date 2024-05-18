Reserve+ application launched, but people liable for military service face problems

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the Reserve+ mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. The application can already be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play, UNN reports .

Details

However, conscripts complain about problems with downloading the app and updating data.

Thus, there are many reports on social networks that the application cannot be downloaded. Some users encountered a "404" error, which means that the server cannot find the requested document (protocol).

Those who have downloaded and installed the app report that it is slow, freezes when updating data, or does not update data at all. Some users have experienced problems with authorization.



Conscripts from other countries also report that they do not have access to the appbecause it is not available in their region.

There are also reports of a complete mismatch of the data about a person that it generates based on the registers available to it.

At the same time, there are those who have already updated their data.

Recall

Starting May 18, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 who reside abroad must submit military registration documents along with other necessary documents to receive consular services at Ukrainian diplomatic missions, with some exceptions.