“Reserve+ has launched a job search function in the Ukrainian Defense Forces: how it works
Kyiv • UNN
The Reserve+ app has a recruiting service for finding vacancies in the military. The system selects positions based on the user's skills, providing detailed information about brigades and their command.
A recruitment service is now available in the Reserve+ app. It allows you to find a vacancy in the army among thousands of different options. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
Details
Thanks to the cooperation with Lobby X, the app reportedly has more than 4,000 open positions. The Ministry of Defense indicated that this figure is growing every day.
Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko said that Reserve+ makes it possible to find a brigade to join directly and a position where one can effectively apply their knowledge and skills. According to her, this is the first version of the service, and it will be gradually improved.
To find a vacancy, you need to take a short test, indicating, for example, military education or the area in which you are best versed.
Based on this information and the selected skills, the system will individually select the best options based on the principle of "with your knowledge in place"
The app describes vacancies in detail, including information about the brigades, their command, achievements, and media mentions. The intuitive interface allows you to make quick decisions by clicking the "plus" button,
To save the offer for review, click "plus", to reject it, click "minus".
The updated version of Reserve+ with the recruiting service is available for download in the App Store and Play Market.