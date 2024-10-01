PlayStation network down for more than 10 hours: online play impossible, Sony still looking for a solution

PlayStation has already confirmed that it is working on a solution to the problem, and it is indicated that the only available option is to wait for Sony to fix the problem.

The PlayStation Network has been the victim of a technical incident that has left players unable to enjoy online games on PS4 and PS. The service is currently down and many countries are suffering from related issues.

A sudden power outage has paralyzed the PlayStation Network, Sony's online platform, affecting gamers around the world. The outage, which began early this morning, has caused concern and frustration among the large user community. Apparently, the problem occurred around 2:00 am, as reported by online sources. It should be noted that the affected services include access to online games, account management, and social functions related to the PlayStation network.

The last time such outages were recorded was on July 1, 2024. This means that such failures occur periodically.

Company's response

PlayStation has already confirmed that they are working on a solution. In one of their latest updates, they commented: “You may be having difficulty signing in or creating an account to access the PlayStation Network. We are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

