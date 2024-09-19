Google Play and App Store block 31 online casino apps at the request of the Ministry of Finance

Another 31 online casino applications have been blocked in Google Play and the App Store at the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"A few months ago, we appealed to Apple and Google on the initiative of the President to restrict gambling. We have results from Google - the first 19 online casinos in Google Play have been blocked.

As for Apple. Previously, the App Store blocked 50 apps, and now it has blocked 12 more thanks to your letters," Fedorov said.

According to him, "if you find online casino apps, write to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Casino blocking’.

"The fight against gambling addiction continues. I am grateful to Apple and Google for their effective cooperation," Fedorov summarized.

