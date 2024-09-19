ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Google Play and App Store block 31 online casino apps at the request of the Ministry of Finance

Google Play and App Store block 31 online casino apps at the request of the Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19230 views

At the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Google Play blocked 19 online casino applications, and the App Store blocked 12. Fedorov called on citizens to report any illegal casino apps they find.

Another 31 online casino applications have been blocked in Google Play and the App Store at the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"A few months ago, we appealed to Apple and Google on the initiative of the President to restrict gambling. We have results from Google - the first 19 online casinos in Google Play have been blocked.

As for Apple. Previously, the App Store blocked 50 apps, and now it has blocked 12 more thanks to your letters," Fedorov said.

According to him, "if you find online casino apps, write to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Casino blocking’.

"The fight against gambling addiction continues. I am grateful to Apple and Google for their effective cooperation," Fedorov summarized.

App Store blocked 50 apps with illegal online casinos at the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation - Fedorov

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
google-playGoogle Play
apple-incApple Inc.
googleGoogle

