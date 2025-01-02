Israeli Embassy concerned about incidents during Hanukkah - Ambassador

The Israeli Embassy expresses concern over incidents during the Hanukkah celebrations in Ukraine, Israeli Ambassador to Kyiv Michael Brodsky said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv expresses concern over anti-Semitic incidents during the Hanukkah celebrations in Ukraine, as well as over manifestations of anti-Semitism on social media. We thank the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies for their quick response and ask them to continue to act decisively against those who incite hatred and violate the law," Brodsky wrote.

Recall

On the night of December 31, unknown persons threw a Molotov cocktail at the facade of a synagogue in the center of Mykolaiv. A security guard put out the fire, and police are investigating the case as hooliganism.

Police also identified the drunken man who cut the power cable of the Menorah in Lviv. The suspect faces a fine.