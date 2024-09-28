North Korean hackers attack German missile manufacturer Iris-T

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101048 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110777 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112909 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54573 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 61087 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142317 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142322 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147005 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138406 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155256 views
North Korean hackers attack German missile manufacturer Iris-T

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18746 views

The Kimsuky hacker group from the DPRK has carried out a cyberattack on the German company Diehl Defense, a manufacturer of Iris-T missiles. The hackers used fake job offers to infect employees' computers with spyware.

North Korean hackers have launched a cyberattack on the German company Diehl Defense, which specializes in the production of weapons, including Iris-T missiles. This was reported by Spiegel, UNN reports.

Details

According to experts, the attack was organized by the hacker group Kimsuky, which acts in favor of the DPRK government. The attack was detected by experts from Mandiant, an American cybersecurity company that is part of Google.

The hackers tried to trick Diehl Defense employees into opening malicious PDFs via fake job offers on behalf of major US defense suppliers. Clicking on the fake file would infect the computer with malware, allowing the attackers to spy on users.

To disguise their activities, the hackers used a server named "Uberlingen" after the location of Diehl Defense's office in Germany. They also created fake pages to steal user data that mimicked German services such as Telekom and GMX.

Experts from Mandiant note that Kimsuky carefully prepared for the attack by collecting information about German companies and their employees. Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) confirmed that it is monitoring the actions of this hacker group, known as APT43, and warned of possible attacks on other organizations in the country.

Germany accuses Russian military intelligence of cyberattacks on the EU and NATO09.09.24, 12:44 • 11719 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
iris-tIRIS-T
north-koreaNorth Korea
germanyGermany
googleGoogle

