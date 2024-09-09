Germany accuses Russian military intelligence of cyberattacks on the EU and NATO

German intelligence has issued a warning to a cyber group belonging to the Russian military intelligence unit 29155 (Gru) because it has carried out cyber attacks against NATO and the EU. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, September 9, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesverfassungsschutz), together with the FBI, the US Cyber Security Agency CISA, the NSA and other international partners, issued a warning to the group known as UNC2589.

In its warning on social network X, the intelligence service said that the group, also known as Cadet Blizzard or Ember Bear, is engaged in espionage and sabotage activities, often accompanied by damage to websites and the publication of stolen data.

The newspaper noted that the GRU unit to which the group belongs is suspected of involvement in the 2018 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK.

Recall

In August, the State Service for Special Communications warned of cyberattacks using the theme of "prisoners of war from the Kursk direction." The group UAC-0020 (Vermin) was responsible for the attack.