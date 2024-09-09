ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Germany accuses Russian military intelligence of cyberattacks on the EU and NATO

Germany accuses Russian military intelligence of cyberattacks on the EU and NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11720 views

German intelligence has warned of the UNC2589 cyber group, linked to Russian Federation, which is targeting NATO and EU countries. The group carries out espionage and sabotage by damaging websites and publishing stolen data.

German intelligence has issued a warning to a cyber group belonging to the Russian military intelligence unit 29155 (Gru) because it has carried out cyber attacks against NATO and the EU. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, September 9, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesverfassungsschutz), together with the FBI, the US Cyber Security Agency CISA, the NSA and other international partners, issued a warning to the group known as UNC2589.

In its warning on social network X, the intelligence service said that the group, also known as Cadet Blizzard or Ember Bear, is engaged in espionage and sabotage activities, often accompanied by damage to websites and the publication of stolen data.

The newspaper noted that the GRU unit to which the group belongs is suspected of involvement in the 2018 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK.

Recall

In August, the State Service for Special Communications warned of cyberattacks using the theme of "prisoners of war from the Kursk direction." The group UAC-0020 (Vermin) was responsible for the attack.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

