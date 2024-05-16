ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Theft Detection Lock: Google announces new feature to protect phones from theft using AI

Theft Detection Lock: Google announces new feature to protect phones from theft using AI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22977 views

Google has announced Theft Detection Lock, an AI-based feature for Android that locks the phone when it detects theft-related movements and makes stolen devices unusable.

At its annual conference for developers I/O 2024, Google announced a new feature for Android - Theft Detection Lock. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the phone is expected to lock as soon as it falls into the hands of a thief. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's blog.

Details

Theft Detection Lock is designed to protect user data. The artificial intelligence-based feature will track the movements of the phone, if the AI detects theft-related movement, your phone screen will lock quickly.

One example of such a trigger is a device that suddenly starts moving rapidly in the opposite direction.

Google is also adding a feature to lock an offline device if it is intentionally disconnected from the network. Things like repeatedly failing to authenticate your phone will activate this feature.

In addition, the company promises that the upcoming update will make it harder for attackers to remotely reset your device to factory settings.

If a thief forces a reset on a stolen device, they won't be able to set it up again without knowing your device credentials or Google account

- Google explained in . 

It is expected to make the phone unsaleable, which will reduce the incentive to steal it. 

Addendum

The service will be available via a Google Play service update later this year for users of Android 10+ devices, but some features will be exclusive to Android 15.

Recall

Google is planning to integrate Gemini AI into its Gmail service, which will provide users with a number of new features. In particular, the artificial intelligence  will be able to sort emails, organize attachments in Google Drive, and summarize missed meetings in Google Meet.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Technologies
