In Ukraine, 1.5 million citizens have already updated their data through the Reserve+ application

Already 1.5 million citizens have updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.

"Reserve+ remains the most convenient way to update data. Already 1.5 million citizens have updated their data through the mobile application. More than 233,000 updates were made through the ASCs, and 208,000 through the TCCs and JVs. Digital tools help to update data from any location and relieve the workload of the TCC," said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko.

From June 18, an electronic military accounting document will appear in reserve+

Add

According to the ministry, there are 210,000 women liable for military service who use the app. The most active users of the app are in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Canada, and the United States.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that the data should be updated by July 16.

"Download Reserve+ in the App Store or Google Play and log in via Bank ID or contact the TCC or ASC," the agency added.