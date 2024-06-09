From June 18, an electronic military accounting document will appear in reserve+
Kyiv • UNN
Starting from June 18, a QR code will appear in the Reserve+ app, which finally equates information from the Oberig electronic register with a paper military registration document. This was announced by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin, reports the correspondent UNN.
According to him, more than 1 million 600 thousand conscripts, conscripts and reservists have updated their data in the Reserve+ app. More than 200 thousand of them are women.
Addition
On June 6, Lazutkin reported that about 15% of those liable for military service updated their data through the Reserve+app.
Lazutkin previously reported that if a person updated their credentials through the Reserve+ app, they fulfilled the norm of the law, which came into force on May 18. But a person can really be wanted for violating the rules of military registration and it can be sent to the vlk.