The Ministry of Defense debunked 5 myths about the Reserve + app

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko debunked five myths about the Reserve+ app on Facebook, reports UNN.

Myth 1. the app has no legal status

Chernogorenko explained that the electronic cabinet of a person liable for military service is implemented in the format of the "Reserve+"application. The operation of the application is regulated by the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers of Ukraine of May 10, 2024 and the order of the Minister of defense on the creation of an information and communication system for accessing the electronic cabinet of a person liable for military service.

Myth 2.the app doesn't work correctly because it displays incorrect data

The deputy minister said that" Reserve+ "pulls up data from the Register" Oberig", which has errors due to the human factor. "The Defense Ministry team plans to launch the ability to report a problem directly in the app. So citizens will be able to report online that their data is incorrect, and start the process of updating," she said.

Chernogorenko added that thanks to the application, a problem was identified – 710 thousand citizens were on the "groundless" search, after which the ministry eliminated these inaccuracies.

Myth 3. screenshots with data leaks of those liable for military service are already online

According to the deputy minister, information about the alleged "leak" of data is fake and their leakage is impossible. She noted that the Ministry of defense carried out an inspection and found out that citizens whose data is allegedly distributed online have never logged in to the "Reserve+".

Myth 4. the app was created for budget funds

"The financing was carried out without attracting public funds. The Ministry of Defense received the software under a charity donation agreement from a non – profit organization," the deputy minister said.

M5 5. Citizens cannot prove that they have updated the data in the "reserve+"

Chernogorenko noted that after the update, the information immediately gets into the Oberig register. "And on June 18, an electronic military accounting document will appear in the app, the validity of which can be checked via a QR code. To do this, the shopping center or the police do not need readers, you can check the validity of the code directly through the QR code scanner in the app," she said.

1,371,000 Ukrainians updated their data via the Reserve+ mobile app. Among them-190 thousand women.

When updating their credentials via the Reserve+ app, some those liable for military service received a message that they have the status of "wanted". The Ministry of defense has launched the ability to send requests to technical support for such situations, and to solve the problem, you need to contact the territorial recruitment centers.

By the way, the full version of "Reserve+" will appear in early summer. An electronic military ID card will appear in the app. Speaker of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin explained that an electronic military ID card can be shown to law enforcement officers in case of a request.

Summonses are not sent through the Reserve+ application - Ministry of Defense