Summonses are not sent through the Reserve+ application - Ministry of Defense

It is impossible to receive a summons through Reserve+, as there is no corresponding legislative decision. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Currently, no work is being done on this functionality because there is no legislative decision at any level. Summonses are not sent through the Reserve+ application and are not planned yet - Chernogorenko noted.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has provided answers to frequently asked questions about the Reserve+ app: who needs to install it, whether it is necessary to visit military commissariats after updating data, how to correct incorrect data from the Oberih register, what to do if you are marked as “wanted”, and why some users cannot log in to the app.