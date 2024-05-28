Summonses are not sent through the Reserve+ application - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34605 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100061 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143399 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148103 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243383 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172735 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164292 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148145 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 73522 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73522 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109761 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109761 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32485 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45886 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 80442 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80442 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243377 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221860 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208239 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234175 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221200 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221200 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34564 views

06:49 PM • 34564 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 23699 views

05:32 PM • 23699 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 29305 views

04:47 PM • 29305 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109761 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109761 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112406 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112406 views
Summonses are not sent through the Reserve+ application - Ministry of Defense

Summonses are not sent through the Reserve+ application - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20873 views

The Ministry of Defense clarified that summonses cannot be received through the Reserve+ app, as there is no corresponding legislative decision for this functionality yet.

It is impossible to receive a summons through Reserve+, as there is no corresponding legislative decision. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Currently, no work is being done on this functionality because there is no legislative decision at any level. Summonses are not sent through the Reserve+ application and are not planned yet

- Chernogorenko noted.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has provided answers to frequently asked questions about the Reserve+ app: who needs to install it, whether it is necessary to visit military commissariats after updating data, how to correct incorrect data from the Oberih register, what to do if you are marked as “wanted”, and why some users cannot log in to the app.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising