More than 323 thousand Ukrainians have updated their credentials this week - Ministry of Defense

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 44658 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 50562 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74538 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163360 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210255 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130286 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360423 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179803 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148599 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197422 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 44658 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 39144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 50562 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 55102 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74538 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1412 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10516 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32089 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34118 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47307 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 323 thousand Ukrainians have updated their credentials this week - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16177 views

During the week of June 24-30, more than 323,000 more Ukrainians updated their military registration data via the Reserve+ app, TCCs or ASCs, bringing the total number of updates to almost 2.6 million as of June 30.

More than 323 thousand Ukrainians have updated their credentials this week - Ministry of Defense

From June 24 to June 30, another 323,734 citizens updated their military registration data via the Reserve+ app, TCCs, or ASCs . In total, as of June 30 , the number of updates reached almost 2.6 million. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on Sunday, UNN reports. 

"According to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense, another 323,734 citizens updated their credentials through the Reserve+ application, TCC or ASC during the week (June 24-30)," the Ministry of Defense said. 

The agency states that as of June 30, 2024, the number of updates reached almost 2.6 million.

You can update your data by contacting the nearest TCC or ASC.

Or by downloading the Reserve+ app in the App Store or Google Play and logging in with your Bank ID. Starting June 19, the app also includes a QR code that, after updating the data, will generate all the information about the person liable for military service and has the same legal force as a paper document.

Since the launch of Reserve+, we have received 40 thousand requests due to problems with the application28.06.24, 11:04 • 14852 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
Google Play
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99