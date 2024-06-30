More than 323 thousand Ukrainians have updated their credentials this week - Ministry of Defense

From June 24 to June 30, another 323,734 citizens updated their military registration data via the Reserve+ app, TCCs, or ASCs . In total, as of June 30 , the number of updates reached almost 2.6 million. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on Sunday, UNN reports.

"According to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense, another 323,734 citizens updated their credentials through the Reserve+ application, TCC or ASC during the week (June 24-30)," the Ministry of Defense said.

The agency states that as of June 30, 2024, the number of updates reached almost 2.6 million.

You can update your data by contacting the nearest TCC or ASC.

Or by downloading the Reserve+ app in the App Store or Google Play and logging in with your Bank ID. Starting June 19, the app also includes a QR code that, after updating the data, will generate all the information about the person liable for military service and has the same legal force as a paper document.

