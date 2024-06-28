Since the launch of Reserve+, we have received 40 thousand requests due to problems with the application

Since the launch of the Reserve+ application, more than 40,000 appeals have been received from citizens, 11,000 of which relate to the lack of data in the register, and 7,500 appeals are related to the irrelevance of the data. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

She says that most of the requests regarding the technical aspect of the app are related to the inability to register.

"This is a problem either on the bank's side or a technical problem on our side. We respond to it very quickly. There have also been requests from abroad, namely because of the inability to log in via BankID," says Chernogorenko.

The Ministry of Defense invites citizens who have encountered difficulties in updating their data in the Reserve+ application to contact technical support for detailed instructions.