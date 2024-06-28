$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 64368 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72438 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93768 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174474 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220349 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135928 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364237 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180666 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149058 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197638 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Since the launch of Reserve+, we have received 40 thousand requests due to problems with the application

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14852 views

Since its launch, Reserve+ has received more than 40,000 requests from citizens, of which 11,000 concerned missing data and 7,500 concerned outdated data in the registry.

Since the launch of Reserve+, we have received 40 thousand requests due to problems with the application

Since the launch of the Reserve+ application, more than 40,000 appeals have been received from citizens, 11,000 of which relate to the lack of data in the register, and 7,500 appeals are related to the irrelevance of the data. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Since the launch of the Reserve+ application, we have received about 40 thousand applications from citizens. The most common reasons for applying are the lack of data in the register (about 11 thousand applications) or the lack of relevance of the data (7.5 thousand applications)

- Chernogorenko says.

She says that most of the requests regarding the technical aspect of the app are related to the inability to register.

"This is a problem either on the bank's side or a technical problem on our side. We respond to it very quickly. There have also been requests from abroad, namely because of the inability to log in via BankID," says Chernogorenko.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense invites citizens who have encountered difficulties in updating their data in the Reserve+ application to contact technical support for detailed instructions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
