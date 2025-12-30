$42.220.15
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 5676 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 7372 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10375 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 13438 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 19309 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18242 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23066 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23596 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30463 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Popular news
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 8464 views
Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 30, 05:09 AM • 5714 views
A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiersDecember 30, 07:03 AM • 3468 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 16250 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 13200 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 13408 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 16471 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 19306 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 47735 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 47879 views
UNN Lite
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 1938 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 25649 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 38862 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 46738 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 57276 views
Facebook

At the site of "Yanukovych's dacha": investigators found a new Putin's palace in occupied Crimea worth over 10 billion rubles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

FBK investigators discovered a new palace of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in occupied Crimea, built on the site of Viktor Yanukovych's former "dacha." The cost of the object is estimated at 10 billion rubles, its area is 9 thousand square meters, and the territory includes a pier, an artificial beach, and a helicopter pad.

At the site of "Yanukovych's dacha": investigators found a new Putin's palace in occupied Crimea worth over 10 billion rubles

In Russia, investigators from the "Anti-Corruption Foundation" found a new palace belonging to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in occupied Crimea, built on the site of the former "dacha" of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the investigation, the palace is located on Cape Aya, on the site where the estate of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was previously located. Formally, the work was carried out under the guise of reconstructing a boarding house. After the annexation of Crimea in 2015, the court declared the construction illegal, and the object was supposed to become state property.

Currently, the palace is formally owned by the company "Bereh", which is associated with the structures of Yuriy Kovalchuk. The FBK claims that through a chain of firms, the object is connected to the same legal entities that manage Putin's palace near Gelendzhik.

The FBK estimates the cost of the palace at 10 billion rubles. The area of the main building is 9 thousand square meters, and the territory includes a pier, an artificial beach, a helicopter pad, and a guest house of 5 thousand square meters.

Investigators also published architectural plans of the palace and its photographs. These show that the building has a private medical clinic, a SPA complex with a swimming pool, a hammam and a cryo-chamber, huge halls and bedrooms.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Real estate
Vladimir Putin
Crimea
Ukraine