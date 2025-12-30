At the site of "Yanukovych's dacha": investigators found a new Putin's palace in occupied Crimea worth over 10 billion rubles

In Russia, investigators from the "Anti-Corruption Foundation" found a new palace belonging to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in occupied Crimea, built on the site of the former "dacha" of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, UNN reports.

Details

As stated in the investigation, the palace is located on Cape Aya, on the site where the estate of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was previously located. Formally, the work was carried out under the guise of reconstructing a boarding house. After the annexation of Crimea in 2015, the court declared the construction illegal, and the object was supposed to become state property.

Currently, the palace is formally owned by the company "Bereh", which is associated with the structures of Yuriy Kovalchuk. The FBK claims that through a chain of firms, the object is connected to the same legal entities that manage Putin's palace near Gelendzhik.

The FBK estimates the cost of the palace at 10 billion rubles. The area of the main building is 9 thousand square meters, and the territory includes a pier, an artificial beach, a helicopter pad, and a guest house of 5 thousand square meters.

Investigators also published architectural plans of the palace and its photographs. These show that the building has a private medical clinic, a SPA complex with a swimming pool, a hammam and a cryo-chamber, huge halls and bedrooms.