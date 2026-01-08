Skorokhod case: court decides to remove electronic bracelet from MP and increase bail to UAH 4 million

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially changed the pre-trial detention measure for People's Deputy of Ukraine Anna Skorokhod – increasing the amount to UAH 4 million, but canceled the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device, UNN reports with reference to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Following the review, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber partially satisfied the appeals of the parties. The decision of the investigating judge of the HACC was canceled in terms of imposing on the suspect the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device, as well as in terms of determining the amount of bail, which was increased to UAH 4 million. - the message says.

In other respects, the court decision remains unchanged.

The decision entered into force from the moment of its pronouncement and is not subject to cassation appeal.

Recall

After investigative actions at the residence of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported on the exposure of the MP in a case involving receiving 250 thousand dollars for resolving the issue of applying NSDC sanctions. All exposed persons were notified of suspicion of committing a crime.

The court chose a precautionary measure in the form of UAH 1 million 514 thousand bail for the MP's assistant, who was exposed in the scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions.