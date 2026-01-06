Next week, the Rada may replace a number of ministers - MP

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
11:59 AM • 3144 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 3646 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 18737 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 32305 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 37352 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 63373 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 114797 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 53775 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 52356 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47308 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
1m/s
97%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 21610 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 22911 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 28426 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 23836 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 28675 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 4478 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 44698 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 114797 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 68690 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 132752 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 722 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 26363 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 70582 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 63897 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 59407 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Bild

Next week, the Rada may replace a number of ministers - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Verkhovna Rada may replace a number of ministers, including the heads of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, during the next plenary week, which begins on January 13. The appointment of the head of the State Property Fund and the transfer of Rustem Umerov to the position of Presidential Security Advisor are also expected.

Next week, the Rada may replace a number of ministers - MP

Next plenary week, which begins on January 13, the Verkhovna Rada may replace a number of ministers, including the heads of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Regarding personnel, not all changes have been announced yet. First, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council will be replaced (by the way, it's easier to list the people who haven't been offered this position recently). Rustem Umerov will be transferred to the position of Presidential Advisor on Security (like the NSC in the USA)

- wrote Zheleznyak.

He reported that a number of ministers are also planned to be replaced.

So far, the Minister of Education is being discussed most actively. Before this, the educational direction was under First Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov. With his transfer to the Ministry of Defense, it is most likely that Oksen Lisovyi will be replaced. A person should be appointed as the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

- added Zheleznyak.

The MP also added that it is planned to appoint the head of the State Property Fund. The candidacy of Dmytro Natalukha, head of the VR Committee on Economic Development, is being discussed for this position.

Why am I writing this? The next plenary week was supposed to be a week of voting on various international obligations (deadlines are already burning there). But it turns out there will be at least: 2 votes for dismissal (Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Digital Transformation), 3 appointments (Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Energy). As for the SBU, as far as I know, nothing will be submitted yet (neither dismissal nor appointment). But the position may still change here. In short, the next plenary week will be almost entirely devoted to personnel rotations

- summarized the MP.

Recall

Vasyl Malyuk confirmed that he is leaving the post of Head of the Security Service, but assured that he will remain in the system to "implement world-class asymmetric special operations."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he offered Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Oksen Lisovyi
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak