Next week, the Rada may replace a number of ministers - MP

Next plenary week, which begins on January 13, the Verkhovna Rada may replace a number of ministers, including the heads of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Regarding personnel, not all changes have been announced yet. First, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council will be replaced (by the way, it's easier to list the people who haven't been offered this position recently). Rustem Umerov will be transferred to the position of Presidential Advisor on Security (like the NSC in the USA) - wrote Zheleznyak.

He reported that a number of ministers are also planned to be replaced.

So far, the Minister of Education is being discussed most actively. Before this, the educational direction was under First Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov. With his transfer to the Ministry of Defense, it is most likely that Oksen Lisovyi will be replaced. A person should be appointed as the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation - added Zheleznyak.

The MP also added that it is planned to appoint the head of the State Property Fund. The candidacy of Dmytro Natalukha, head of the VR Committee on Economic Development, is being discussed for this position.

Why am I writing this? The next plenary week was supposed to be a week of voting on various international obligations (deadlines are already burning there). But it turns out there will be at least: 2 votes for dismissal (Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Digital Transformation), 3 appointments (Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Energy). As for the SBU, as far as I know, nothing will be submitted yet (neither dismissal nor appointment). But the position may still change here. In short, the next plenary week will be almost entirely devoted to personnel rotations - summarized the MP.

Recall

Vasyl Malyuk confirmed that he is leaving the post of Head of the Security Service, but assured that he will remain in the system to "implement world-class asymmetric special operations."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he offered Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.