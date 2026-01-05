Russian troops deliberately attacked a hospital in Kyiv on January 5 - Center for Countering Disinformation
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out a direct strike on a hospital in Kyiv on the night of January 5, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council. One person died as a result of the attack.
Russian troops deliberately carried out a direct strike on a hospital in Kyiv on the night of January 5. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
The Russians hit a hospital in Kyiv with a direct strike. The strike was deliberate
Recall
On the night of January 5, Russian troops launched an attack on Kyiv, hitting a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district. One person died as a result of the attack.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported that 4 people were injured in the attack, two of whom are in serious condition. Another 16 people were transported to municipal hospitals.