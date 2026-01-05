$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 33000 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 40127 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 67832 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 80137 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 59578 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 64732 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63015 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65692 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57942 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Russian troops deliberately attacked a hospital in Kyiv on January 5 - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Russian troops carried out a direct strike on a hospital in Kyiv on the night of January 5, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council. One person died as a result of the attack.

Russian troops deliberately attacked a hospital in Kyiv on January 5 - Center for Countering Disinformation
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian troops deliberately carried out a direct strike on a hospital in Kyiv on the night of January 5. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Russians hit a hospital in Kyiv with a direct strike. The strike was deliberate

 - the post says.

Recall

On the night of January 5, Russian troops launched an attack on Kyiv, hitting a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district. One person died as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also reported that 4 people were injured in the attack, two of whom are in serious condition. Another 16 people were transported to municipal hospitals.

Yevhen Ustimenko

