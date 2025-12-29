Russian Ministry of Defense spreads fake videos about control over Kupyansk - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to claim that Russian troops hold Kupyansk. The enemy is spreading videos that are supposedly meant to confirm Russian control over the city, but in reality, they prove that the Russians do not control most of the city. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

Videos taken from a drone show a group of Russian soldiers moving through the streets of Kupyansk. However, this video is another enemy manipulation, as in reality, the Russians are on the northern outskirts of the city and are leaving Kupyansk. That is, the Russian Ministry of Defense presents the retreat of a group of Russians from Kupyansk as proof of its capture.

It is noteworthy that this latest lie of Russian propaganda is so obvious to everyone familiar with the area that it was even refuted by some Russian propaganda Telegram channels. - the message says.

Russia has been claiming the capture of Kupyansk since late November. This was personally stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In reality, the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed back the occupiers and control approximately 90% of the city.

Recall

Earlier, Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, reported that in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, the Russians remain surrounded in the city itself, without any prospects of deblocking. At the same time, enemy forces are directed not at Kupyansk itself, but at the left bank of the Oskil River.