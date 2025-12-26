The illusion of a breakthrough amid a real crisis: Putin creates an image of prosperity amid war and sanctions - CPD

Having signed a decree on holding the so-called "year of unity of the peoples of Russia" in 2026, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin simultaneously voiced a set of usual propaganda theses - about "almost full employment", "low unemployment" and "inevitable technological breakthrough". These statements are designed to create a picture of well-being against the backdrop of war and sanctions. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), as reported by UNN.

It is noted that statements about a "technological breakthrough" and Russia's leadership in the field of AI are no less detached from reality.

Despite the loud words, the number of inventions in Russia has fallen to a minimum in more than 20 years, and patent activity has decreased by almost 40% compared to the pre-war period. The vast majority of the so-called "innovations" are secondary or borrowed solutions - the CCD points out.

They add that in this way, Putin is once again trying to replace real economic indicators with propaganda declarations: behind the rhetoric of "unity", "progress" and "adaptation to challenges" lies a personnel crisis, degradation of science and an economy completely subordinated to war.

