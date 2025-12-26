The illusion of a breakthrough amid a real crisis: Putin creates an image of prosperity amid war and sanctions - CPD

$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registeredDecember 25, 07:56 PM • 12182 views
Russia convicts anti-war activist and Putin critic - mediaDecember 25, 08:06 PM • 5042 views
Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without UkraineDecember 25, 08:32 PM • 5174 views
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNSDecember 25, 09:59 PM • 4620 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 4878 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 48381 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 82398 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 66790 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Chernihiv
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 13880 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 17512 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 18596 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 21514 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 27814 views
Technology
Social network
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Times
The Diplomat

The illusion of a breakthrough amid a real crisis: Putin creates an image of prosperity amid war and sanctions - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Russian dictator Putin voiced a set of propaganda theses about "almost full employment," "low unemployment," and an "inevitable technological breakthrough." These statements are intended to create an image of prosperity amid war and sanctions.

The illusion of a breakthrough amid a real crisis: Putin creates an image of prosperity amid war and sanctions - CPD

Having signed a decree on holding the so-called "year of unity of the peoples of Russia" in 2026, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin simultaneously voiced a set of usual propaganda theses - about "almost full employment", "low unemployment" and "inevitable technological breakthrough". These statements are designed to create a picture of well-being against the backdrop of war and sanctions. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that statements about a "technological breakthrough" and Russia's leadership in the field of AI are no less detached from reality.

Despite the loud words, the number of inventions in Russia has fallen to a minimum in more than 20 years, and patent activity has decreased by almost 40% compared to the pre-war period. The vast majority of the so-called "innovations" are secondary or borrowed solutions

- the CCD points out.

They add that in this way, Putin is once again trying to replace real economic indicators with propaganda declarations: behind the rhetoric of "unity", "progress" and "adaptation to challenges" lies a personnel crisis, degradation of science and an economy completely subordinated to war.

Recall

Russia's propaganda machine continues to produce disinformation materials about alleged "crimes of Ukrainian Nazis", involving scientific institutions in this.

Moscow deliberately increases cyber pressure on EU countries - Center for Countering Disinformation25.12.25, 10:24 • 3616 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine