Moscow deliberately increases cyber pressure on EU countries - Center for Countering Disinformation

On the eve of Christmas, the work of France's national postal service La Poste was paralyzed by a large-scale DDoS attack. The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057, linked to cyber pressure campaigns against EU countries, claimed responsibility for this. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.



The attack halted parcel tracking systems and online payments, hitting France during its busiest delivery season.

Such actions are part of Russia's systemic hybrid warfare — Moscow is purposefully increasing cyber pressure on EU countries, considering civilian infrastructure as a legitimate target in the confrontation with the West. - the message says.

Noname057 previously attacked government websites in France, Denmark, and other NATO countries.



On December 22, a cyberattack disabled France's national postal service La Poste three days before Christmas, blocking parcel delivery and online payments. This caused significant difficulties for millions of people in the midst of the holiday season and dealt a blow to the company, which delivered 2.6 billion parcels last year.

