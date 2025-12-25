Moscow deliberately increases cyber pressure on EU countries - Center for Countering Disinformation

$42.150.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Popular news
Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025
December 24, 10:44 PM
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction site
December 24, 11:53 PM
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD
December 25, 01:01 AM
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists
December 25, 01:45 AM
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
December 25, 02:17 AM
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
UNN Lite
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
08:09 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
07:24 AM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
December 24, 06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
December 23, 08:27 PM
Moscow deliberately increases cyber pressure on EU countries - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 110 views

On the eve of Christmas, the work of the French national postal service La Poste was paralyzed by a large-scale DDoS attack. The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057 claimed responsibility.

Moscow deliberately increases cyber pressure on EU countries - Center for Countering Disinformation

On the eve of Christmas, the work of France's national postal service La Poste was paralyzed by a large-scale DDoS attack. The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057, linked to cyber pressure campaigns against EU countries, claimed responsibility for this. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

The attack halted parcel tracking systems and online payments, hitting France during its busiest delivery season.

Such actions are part of Russia's systemic hybrid warfare — Moscow is purposefully increasing cyber pressure on EU countries, considering civilian infrastructure as a legitimate target in the confrontation with the West.

- the message says.

Noname057 previously attacked government websites in France, Denmark, and other NATO countries.

Recall

On December 22, a cyberattack disabled France's national postal service La Poste three days before Christmas, blocking parcel delivery and online payments. This caused significant difficulties for millions of people in the midst of the holiday season and dealt a blow to the company, which delivered 2.6 billion parcels last year.

German intelligence may be allowed to conduct cyberattacks and sabotage outside the country
20.12.25, 01:03

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
NATO
Denmark
France