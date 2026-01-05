Kyrylo Budanov joined the National Security and Defense Council: Presidential decree published

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 20/2026, which amended the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. According to the document, Kyrylo Budanov was introduced into the agency. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The text of the decree states that Kyrylo Budanov is included in the NSDC as the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. This appointment effectively assigns him the powers previously exercised by Andriy Yermak. At the same time, the President decided to remove O. Ivashchenko from the Council.

The decision was made in accordance with part four of Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine. The decree provides for a partial amendment to Article 1 of the President's Decree of July 19, 2025, No. 501/2025. The document enters into force on the day of its official publication.

