Exclusive
07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Kyrylo Budanov joined the National Security and Defense Council: Presidential decree published

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

President Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 20/2026, which introduced Kyrylo Budanov to the National Security and Defense Council as the Head of the President's Office. At the same time, O. Ivashchenko was removed from the Council.

Kyrylo Budanov joined the National Security and Defense Council: Presidential decree published

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 20/2026, which amended the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. According to the document, Kyrylo Budanov was introduced into the agency. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The text of the decree states that Kyrylo Budanov is included in the NSDC as the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. This appointment effectively assigns him the powers previously exercised by Andriy Yermak. At the same time, the President decided to remove O. Ivashchenko from the Council.

The decision was made in accordance with part four of Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine. The decree provides for a partial amendment to Article 1 of the President's Decree of July 19, 2025, No. 501/2025. The document enters into force on the day of its official publication. 

Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP02.01.26, 13:39 • 74001 view

Stepan Haftko

Politics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine