Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Zelenskyy appointed Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ostryansky to the Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 987/2025 of December 25 on the inclusion of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostryansky in the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Ostryansky, a major general, is responsible for coordinating security and defense issues and preparing Staff meetings.

Zelenskyy appointed Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ostryansky to the Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree including First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostryanskyi in the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. This is stated in decree № 987/2025 of December 25, writes UNN.

Details

In accordance with Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine", based on the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, I hereby decree:

To partially amend Article 2 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of February 24, 2022, No. 72/2022 "On the Establishment of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief" (with subsequent amendments) to include Yevhen Viktorovych Ostryanskyi, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Reference

Yevhen Ostryanskyi is the First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Major General. Born in 1971. Has a military education: Odesa Higher Military Combined School (1993), National Academy of Defense of Ukraine (2001), National University of Defense of Ukraine (2012).

He served from platoon commander to senior positions in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including heading the Main Directorate of Defense Planning. In May-October 2025, he was Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On October 15, 2025, by presidential decree, he was appointed First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In the National Security and Defense Council, he is responsible for coordinating security and defense issues and preparing meetings of the Staff.

On October 1, he promoted Brigadier General Yevhen Ostryanskyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to the rank of Major General.

Olga Rozgon

