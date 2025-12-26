Zelenskyy appointed Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ostryansky to the Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree including First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostryanskyi in the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. This is stated in decree № 987/2025 of December 25, writes UNN.

Details

In accordance with Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine", based on the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, I hereby decree:

To partially amend Article 2 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of February 24, 2022, No. 72/2022 "On the Establishment of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief" (with subsequent amendments) to include Yevhen Viktorovych Ostryanskyi, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in the personal composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Reference

Yevhen Ostryanskyi is the First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Major General. Born in 1971. Has a military education: Odesa Higher Military Combined School (1993), National Academy of Defense of Ukraine (2001), National University of Defense of Ukraine (2012).

He served from platoon commander to senior positions in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including heading the Main Directorate of Defense Planning. In May-October 2025, he was Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On October 15, 2025, by presidential decree, he was appointed First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In the National Security and Defense Council, he is responsible for coordinating security and defense issues and preparing meetings of the Staff.

On October 1, he promoted Brigadier General Yevhen Ostryanskyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to the rank of Major General.

