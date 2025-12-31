Russian railway monopoly company "RZD" cuts investments by a quarter due to collapse of freight traffic - CPD

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 3614 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 8412 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 21868 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 53462 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 38250 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 33093 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 31043 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21538 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19803 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24378 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 10088 views
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 5914 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 22706 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 15233 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 8130 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 45279 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 48410 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 43723 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 70647 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 68470 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Germany
Europe
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 14746 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 53462 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 26039 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37506 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 50802 views
Russian railway monopoly company "RZD" cuts investments by a quarter due to collapse of freight traffic - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Russian railway company "RZD" plans to cut investments by a quarter by 2026 due to the collapse of freight traffic. This indicates deep structural risks for the Russian economy.

Russian railway monopoly company "RZD" cuts investments by a quarter due to collapse of freight traffic - CPD

The Russian railway monopoly company "RZD" is sinking into an ever deeper crisis and is forced to cut costs. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2026, the carrier plans to allocate 713.6 billion rubles (more than $9 billion) for investments - a quarter less than in 2025. At the same time, the company decided to save on basic things: the purchase of wagons and locomotives (minus 37%) and the financing of railway construction (minus 20%).

The key reason is the collapse of freight traffic, the deepest in 15 years. They are the financial basis of "RZD". The fall in exports, sanctions, logistical disruptions and a reduction in industrial activity have hit the railway (RF - ed.)

- the message says.

The CPD indicates that "RZD" is one of the largest enterprises in Russia: the main mass of raw material flows, industrial cargo and military logistics passes through the railway.

"When even such a structure is mired in debt, it indicates deep structural risks for the entire economy of the Russian Federation. The crisis of system-forming companies shows that the margin of safety of the Russian Federation is not limitless, and the economic consequences of the war will become increasingly tangible," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Russian financial and institutional system is increasingly sinking into a mode of controlled chaos: spheres are becoming less and less transparent, control is reduced to manual management, and openness is practically disappearing.

Debts of Russian companies Gazprom, Rosneft, and RZD exceeded 12 trillion rubles - CPD16.10.25, 11:30 • 4621 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine