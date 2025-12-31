The Russian railway monopoly company "RZD" is sinking into an ever deeper crisis and is forced to cut costs. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2026, the carrier plans to allocate 713.6 billion rubles (more than $9 billion) for investments - a quarter less than in 2025. At the same time, the company decided to save on basic things: the purchase of wagons and locomotives (minus 37%) and the financing of railway construction (minus 20%).

The key reason is the collapse of freight traffic, the deepest in 15 years. They are the financial basis of "RZD". The fall in exports, sanctions, logistical disruptions and a reduction in industrial activity have hit the railway (RF - ed.) - the message says.

The CPD indicates that "RZD" is one of the largest enterprises in Russia: the main mass of raw material flows, industrial cargo and military logistics passes through the railway.

"When even such a structure is mired in debt, it indicates deep structural risks for the entire economy of the Russian Federation. The crisis of system-forming companies shows that the margin of safety of the Russian Federation is not limitless, and the economic consequences of the war will become increasingly tangible," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Russian financial and institutional system is increasingly sinking into a mode of controlled chaos: spheres are becoming less and less transparent, control is reduced to manual management, and openness is practically disappearing.

Debts of Russian companies Gazprom, Rosneft, and RZD exceeded 12 trillion rubles - CPD