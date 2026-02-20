MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity 19 February 2026

One of the most outrageous artists, singer MELOVIN, commented on his former fiancé cheating on him with a married man. This is reported by UNN with reference to MELOVIN's message on Telegram.

Details

It recently became known that the artist ended his relationship with military medic Petro Zlotia. The couple broke up peacefully, and the celebrity thanked Petro "for the experience" in his Stories.

MELOVIN did not keep silent about this and stopped rumors about Petro's infidelity on his Telegram. In particular, the artist made it clear that despite the breakup, he has a great attitude towards his ex-lover.

Oh. What they won't come up with to hype. Petro is a wonderful guy. Nothing of what they are trying to pour on him is true. He is a man of honor and a hero who saves lives. This is my entire comment - said the singer.

Recall

At the end of last year, MELOVIN received a public marriage proposal from Petro Zlotia. The couple had a special status for 2.5 months.

