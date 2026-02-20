$43.290.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 14335 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 24977 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 20369 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 33966 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 23176 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 34726 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 27198 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25985 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25296 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18960 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
Exclusive
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity 19 February 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1994 views

Singer MELOVIN denied rumors of infidelity by his former fiancé Petro Zloti, calling him "a man of honor." The couple broke up peacefully after 2.5 months of engagement.

MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity

One of the most outrageous artists, singer MELOVIN, commented on his former fiancé cheating on him with a married man. This is reported by  UNN with reference to MELOVIN's message on Telegram.

Details

It recently became known that the artist ended his relationship with military medic Petro Zlotia. The couple broke up peacefully, and the celebrity thanked Petro "for the experience" in his Stories.

MELOVIN did not keep silent about this and stopped rumors about Petro's infidelity on his Telegram. In particular, the artist made it clear that despite the breakup, he has a great attitude towards his ex-lover.

Oh. What they won't come up with to hype. Petro is a wonderful guy. Nothing of what they are trying to pour on him is true. He is a man of honor and a hero who saves lives. This is my entire comment

- said the singer.

Recall

At the end of last year, MELOVIN received a public marriage proposal from Petro Zlotia. The couple had a special status for 2.5 months.

MELOVIN concert in Rivne canceled due to protests against same-sex marriage18.02.26, 11:52 • 3638 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCulture
Musician
Marriage